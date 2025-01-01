Menu
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Radiant Red Metallic AWD CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC

Recent Arrival!

At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.

2.0L 16V DOHC.

Honda Certified Details:

  * Multipoint Inspection
  * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

2024 Honda CR-V

35,166 KM

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Touring

2024 Honda CR-V

Touring

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,166KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H91RH204832

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,166 KM

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Radiant Red Metallic AWD CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC

 

Recent Arrival!

 

At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.

 

2.0L 16V DOHC.

Honda Certified Details:

 

  * Multipoint Inspection

  * Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models

  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

  * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

 

 

Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2024 Honda CR-V