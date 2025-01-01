$44,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Honda Certified Used
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,166 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Radiant Red Metallic AWD CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC
Recent Arrival!
At Cumberland Honda WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES. Our advertised price is the price. No surprises.
2.0L 16V DOHC.
Honda Certified Details:
* Multipoint Inspection
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Serving the Amherst area, Cumberland Honda, located at 110 So. Albion St. Box 517 in Amherst, NS, is your premier retailer of new and used Honda vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Vehicle Features
