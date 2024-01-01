$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Jeep Wrangler
X
2009 Jeep Wrangler
X
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,947KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J4FA24169L717126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 155,947 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 155,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 88,727 KM SOLD
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 55,000 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2009 Jeep Wrangler