2013 RAM 1500

159,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

SPORT

Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8812178
  • Stock #: 22106B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT5DS517984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

