$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 3C6JR7AT0EG135355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2014 RAM 1500