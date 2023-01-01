Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

211,000 KM

Details Features

$23,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1701699462
  2. 1701699462
  3. 1701699462
  4. 1701699462
  5. 1701699462
  6. 1701699462
  7. 1701699462
  8. 1701699462
  9. 1701699462
  10. 1701699462
  11. 1701699462
  12. 1701699299
  13. 1701699462
  14. 1701699462
  15. 1701699462
  16. 1701699462
  17. 1701699462
  18. 1701699462
  19. 1701699462
  20. 1701699462
  21. 1701699462
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HTXFS632268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe 68,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 120.5
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express 209,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 112,000 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500