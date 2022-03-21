2017 Ford Explorer

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8812163

8812163 Stock #: 22075A

22075A VIN: 1FM5K8D89HGE30722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22075A

Mileage 134,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.