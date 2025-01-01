Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude for sale in Barrington, NS

2017 Jeep Cherokee

70,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
12838285

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1754586491
  2. 1754586491
  3. 1754586491
  4. 1754586491
  5. 1754586491
  6. 1754586491
  7. 1754586491
  8. 1754586491
  9. 1754586491
  10. 1754586491
  11. 1754586491
  12. 1754586491
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMAB6HW538861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25031A
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 86,000 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys for sale in Barrington, NS
2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 22,000 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Barrington, NS
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 177,000 MI $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2017 Jeep Cherokee