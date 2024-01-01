Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Barrington, NS

2017 Jeep Compass

17,409 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1708537843
  2. 1708537843
  3. 1708537843
  4. 1708537843
  5. 1708537843
  6. 1708537843
  7. 1708537843
  8. 1708537843
  9. 1708537843
  10. 1708537843
  11. 1708537843
  12. 1708537843
  13. 1708537843
  14. 1708537843
  15. 1708537843
  16. 1708537843
  17. 1708537843
  18. 1708537843
  19. 1708537843
  20. 1708537843
  21. 1708537843
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,409KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDBB4HT632328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Barrington, NS
2021 GMC Terrain SLE 75,260 KM $28,389 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 113,000 KM $35,280 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 Nissan Murano SL 107,217 KM $33,988 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass