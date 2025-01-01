Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Barrington, NS

2017 Nissan Sentra

134,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12277011

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1741894690
  2. 1741894690
  3. 1741894690
  4. 1741894690
  5. 1741894690
  6. 1741894690
  7. 1741894690
  8. 1741894690
  9. 1741894690
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
VIN 3N1AB7APXHL661202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1446
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Barrington, NS
2017 Nissan Sentra SV 134,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 168,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 144,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra