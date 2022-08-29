Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,000 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087619
  • Stock #: 22224A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXJR307404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 122,200 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport/...
 109,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory