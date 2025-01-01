Menu
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Barrington, NS

2018 RAM 1500

122,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Express

12271599

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT4JS272335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 24147A
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

