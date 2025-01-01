Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 Jeep Cherokee

146,000 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
12418317

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1744809599
  2. 1744809599
  3. 1744809599
  4. 1744809599
  5. 1744809599
  6. 1744809599
  7. 1744809599
  8. 1744809599
  9. 1744809599
  10. 1744809599
  11. 1744809599
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX3KD175172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24142A
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T for sale in Barrington, NS
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T 959 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T for sale in Barrington, NS
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance for sale in Barrington, NS
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium S Appearance 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee