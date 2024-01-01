Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

119,000 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1727966797
  2. 1727966797
  3. 1727966797
  4. 1727966797
  5. 1727966797
  6. 1727966797
  7. 1727966797
  8. 1727966797
  9. 1727966797
  10. 1727966797
  11. 1727966797
  12. 1727966797
  13. 1727966797
  14. 1727966797
  15. 1727966797
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG2KC828152

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 119,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 Jeep Cherokee North 48,991 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium 12,315 KM $56,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee