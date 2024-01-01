Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 Nissan Rogue

23,842 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1718197818
  2. 1718197818
  3. 1718197818
  4. 1718197818
  5. 1718197818
  6. 1718197818
  7. 1718197818
  8. 1718197818
  9. 1718197818
  10. 1718197818
  11. 1718197818
  12. 1718197818
  13. 1718197818
  14. 1718197818
  15. 1718197818
  16. 1718197818
  17. 1718197818
  18. 1718197818
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,842KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1KC839178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1400
  • Mileage 23,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 23,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Barrington, NS
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 93,437 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Durango SXT for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Dodge Durango SXT 0 $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue