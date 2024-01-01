Menu
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 RAM 1500

210,000 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

12019483

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Logo_NoBadges

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT2KN695282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24133A
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

