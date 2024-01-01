$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFJT2KN695282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24133A
- Mileage 210,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 81,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 29,400 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic 157,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2019 RAM 1500