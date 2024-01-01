$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
Used
101,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT2KS671289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23048A
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
2019 RAM 1500 Classic