Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

101,000 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Logo_LowKilometer

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT2KS671289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23048A
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2019 RAM 1500 Classic