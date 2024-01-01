Menu
Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus for sale in Barrington, NS

2019 Toyota Tundra

88,727 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

2019 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,727KM
VIN 5TFUY5F18KX777642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22340
  • Mileage 88,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2019 Toyota Tundra