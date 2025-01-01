Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Barrington, NS

2020 Jeep Compass

178,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12893324

2020 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1755883608
  2. 1755883608
  3. 1755883608
  4. 1755883608
  5. 1755883608
  6. 1755883608
  7. 1755883608
  8. 1755883608
  9. 1755883608
  10. 1755883608
  11. 1755883608
  12. 1755883608
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDAB3LT101650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25040B
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2016 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Barrington, NS
2016 Chrysler 300 300S 95,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Barrington, NS
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 150,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 108,000 MI $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2020 Jeep Compass