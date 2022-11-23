$47,995+ tax & licensing
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
109,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336265
- Stock #: 22102A
- VIN: 1c6srelt7ln114065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
