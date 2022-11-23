$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2021 Chrysler 300
2021 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9336250
- Stock #: 21267
- VIN: 2c3ccabg7mh685396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0