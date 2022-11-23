Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chrysler 300

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler 300

2021 Chrysler 300

300S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336250
  • Stock #: 21267
  • VIN: 2c3ccabg7mh685396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

2021 Chrysler 300 300S
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport/...
 109,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory