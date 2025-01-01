Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Barrington, NS

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

66,000 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

Watch This Vehicle
12569345

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1748357897
  2. 1748357897
  3. 1748357897
  4. 1748357897
  5. 1748357897
  6. 1748357897
  7. 1748357897
  8. 1748357897
  9. 1748357897
  10. 1748357897
  11. 1748357897
  12. 1748357897
  13. 1748357897
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,000KM
VIN 1GNEVJKW2NJ157763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 24099B
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2022 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 Chevrolet Traverse RS 66,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Barrington, NS
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 158,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 115,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2022 Chevrolet Traverse