Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>navigation</div><div>6 seater with captain chair middle row</div><div>dual climate control</div><div>smart cruise and lane assist</div><div>panoramic sunroof </div><div>apple car play and android auto</div><div>eco driving mode</div><div>all wheel drive </div><div>remote starter </div><div>automatic lift gate </div><div>cloth seats with leather trim</div>

2022 Ford Explorer

63,357 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1727967156
  2. 1727967156
  3. 1727967156
  4. 1727967156
  5. 1727967156
  6. 1727967156
  7. 1727967156
  8. 1727967156
  9. 1727967156
  10. 1727967156
  11. 1727967156
  12. 1727967156
  13. 1727967156
  14. 1727967156
  15. 1727967156
  16. 1727967156
  17. 1727967156
  18. 1727967156
  19. 1727967156
  20. 1727967156
  21. 1727967156
  22. 1727967156
  23. 1727967156
  24. 1727967156
  25. 1727967156
  26. 1727967156
  27. 1727967156
  28. 1727967156
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,357KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH8NGB86788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 24004A
  • Mileage 63,357 KM

Vehicle Description

navigation6 seater with captain chair middle rowdual climate controlsmart cruise and lane assistpanoramic sunroof apple car play and android autoeco driving modeall wheel drive remote starter automatic lift gate cloth seats with leather trim

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 63,357 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 119,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 Jeep Cherokee North 48,991 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer