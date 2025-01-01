$75,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,000KM
VIN 1GKS2DKL7NR136067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P1458
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler
2022 GMC Yukon Denali 69,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 177,000 MI $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T SHAKER 117,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2022 GMC Yukon