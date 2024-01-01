Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC for sale in Barrington, NS

2022 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

0 KM

Details

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1729629297
  2. 1729629297
  3. 1729629297
  4. 1729629297
  5. 1729629297
  6. 1729629297
  7. 1729629297
  8. 1729629297
Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT for sale in Barrington, NS
2015 Dodge Durango SXT 174,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 17,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Barrington, NS
2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED 50,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2022 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC