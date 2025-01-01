$38,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,000MI
VIN 1C6RR7LT1NS131436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25044A
- Mileage 108,000 MI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 108,000 MI $38,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 70,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 86,000 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2022 RAM 1500 Classic