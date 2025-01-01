Menu
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Barrington, NS

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

108,000 MI

Details Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

12848312

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Logo_AccidentFree

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000MI
VIN 1C6RR7LT1NS131436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25044A
  • Mileage 108,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2022 RAM 1500 Classic