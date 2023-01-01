Menu
2022 Volkswagen Taos

42,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline FWD

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline FWD

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200546
  • Stock #: 23066A
  • VIN: 3VVEX7B28NM001542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

