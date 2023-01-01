$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline FWD
Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10200546
- Stock #: 23066A
- VIN: 3VVEX7B28NM001542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0