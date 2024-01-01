Menu
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Barrington, NS

2023 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330







Used
VIN 1C4HJXAG3PW625164

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Smith & Watt Chrysler



Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0



902-637-2330









2023 Jeep Wrangler