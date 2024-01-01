Menu
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Barrington, NS

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT9PS590041

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2023 RAM 1500 Classic