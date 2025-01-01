Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 RAM 2500 Rebel for sale in Barrington, NS

2023 RAM 2500

59,000 KM

Details Features

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 2500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
13082363

2023 RAM 2500

Rebel

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1760717824
  2. 1760717824
  3. 1760717824
  4. 1760717824
  5. 1760717824
  6. 1760717824
  7. 1760717824
  8. 1760717824
  9. 1760717824
  10. 1760717824
  11. 1760717824
  12. 1760717824
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5EL8PG626254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25073A
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 134,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Barrington, NS
2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 57,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition for sale in Barrington, NS
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition 159,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2023 RAM 2500