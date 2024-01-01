Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Barrington, NS

2024 Jeep Wrangler

29,400 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
11988840

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1733413552
  2. 1733413552
  3. 1733413552
  4. 1733413552
  5. 1733413552
  6. 1733413552
  7. 1733413552
  8. 1733413552
  9. 1733413552
  10. 1733413552
  11. 1733413552
  12. 1733413552
  13. 1733413552
  14. 1733413552
  15. 1733413552
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,400KM
VIN 1C4RJXP65RW118918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23111A
  • Mileage 29,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2020 Honda Civic for sale in Barrington, NS
2020 Honda Civic 157,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Barrington, NS
2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED 42,500 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 2500 Limited Longhorn for sale in Barrington, NS
2023 RAM 2500 Limited Longhorn 32,600 KM $85,999 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2024 Jeep Wrangler