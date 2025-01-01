Menu
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Barrington, NS

2024 Jeep Wrangler

31,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

12569480

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,000KM
VIN 1C4RJXP65RW118918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23111A
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2022 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Barrington, NS
2022 Chevrolet Traverse RS 66,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Barrington, NS
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 158,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 115,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

