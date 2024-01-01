Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Barrington, NS

2024 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1706107767
  2. 1706107767
  3. 1706107767
  4. 1706107767
  5. 1706107767
  6. 1706107767
  7. 1706107767
  8. 1706107767
  9. 1706107767
  10. 1706107767
  11. 1706107767
  12. 1706107767
  13. 1706107767
  14. 1706107767
  15. 1706107767
  16. 1706107767
  17. 1706107767
  18. 1706107767
  19. 1706107767
  20. 1706107767
  21. 1706107767
  22. 1706107767
  23. 1706107767
  24. 1706107767
  25. 1706107767
  26. 1706107767
  27. 1706107767
  28. 1706107767
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1C6SRFFT3RN177815

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24051
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2024 RAM 3500 for sale in Barrington, NS
2024 RAM 3500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion for sale in Barrington, NS
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 77,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD for sale in Barrington, NS
2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD 11,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2024 RAM 1500