Used 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T for sale in Barrington, NS

2025 Dodge Charger

20 KM

Details

$68,984

+ tax & licensing
2025 Dodge Charger

Daytona R/T

12469879

2025 Dodge Charger

Daytona R/T

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Sale

$68,984

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25063
  • Mileage 20 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-XXXX

902-637-2330

$68,984

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

2025 Dodge Charger