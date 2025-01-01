$68,984+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Dodge Charger
Daytona R/T
2025 Dodge Charger
Daytona R/T
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
Sale
$68,984
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25063
- Mileage 20 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 158,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 115,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Express 208,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Smith & Watt Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler
Barrington Location
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
Call Dealer
902-637-XXXX(click to show)
$68,984
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2025 Dodge Charger