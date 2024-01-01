$11,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
2013 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,531KM
VIN WVWDM7AJ0DW120986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34197
- Mileage 109,531 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 5.8 Touchscreen Display, Media Device Interface (MDI) , 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2013 Volkswagen Golf include:
5.8 Touchscreen Display
Media Device Interface (MDI)
8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Bluetooth
Front Fog Lights
Heated front seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Leatherette seating surface
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5.8” Touchscreen Display
8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline
Media Device Interface (MDI)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2013 Volkswagen Golf