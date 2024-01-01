Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 5.8 Touchscreen Display, Media Device Interface (MDI) , 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline and more!

The top features for this 2013 Volkswagen Golf include:

5.8 Touchscreen Display
Media Device Interface (MDI)
8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Bluetooth
Front Fog Lights
Heated front seats

Stock # 34197

2013 Volkswagen Golf

109,531 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,531KM
VIN WVWDM7AJ0DW120986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34197
  • Mileage 109,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

60/40 Split Rear Seats
Leatherette seating surface
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5.8” Touchscreen Display
8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline
Media Device Interface (MDI)

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

