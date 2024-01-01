$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Focus
SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth
2014 Ford Focus
SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,244KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP3F28EL334909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38542
- Mileage 90,244 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Sync, Bluetooth, A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2014 Ford Focus include:
Sync
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Points
Power Windows
Electronic Stability Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 38542
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2014 Ford Focus include:
Sync
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Points
Power Windows
Electronic Stability Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 38542
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Sync
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
12V Power Points
Tilt/ Telescopic Adjut Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 96,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 15,900 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 133,826 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2014 Ford Focus