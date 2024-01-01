Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Sync, Bluetooth, A/C and more!

The top features for this 2014 Ford Focus include:

Sync
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Points
Power Windows
Electronic Stability Control

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 38542

2014 Ford Focus

90,244 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth

2014 Ford Focus

SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,244KM
VIN 1FADP3F28EL334909

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38542
  • Mileage 90,244 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Sync, Bluetooth, A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2014 Ford Focus include:

Sync
Bluetooth
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Points
Power Windows
Electronic Stability Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 38542

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

A/C

Power Heated Mirrors

Sync
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
12V Power Points
Tilt/ Telescopic Adjut Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2014 Ford Focus