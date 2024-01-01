Menu
Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 BMW 328i include:

Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Auto start/stop
Navigation
A/C
SOS Support System
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41659

2015 BMW 328i

136,743 KM

$15,590

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 328i

xDrive w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

12032110

2015 BMW 328i

xDrive w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,743KM
VIN WBA3B3C50FF548731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41659
  • Mileage 136,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 BMW 328i include:

Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Auto start/stop
Navigation
A/C
SOS Support System
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41659

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Driver Memory Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2015 BMW 328i