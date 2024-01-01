$15,590+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 328i
xDrive w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,743KM
VIN WBA3B3C50FF548731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41659
- Mileage 136,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 BMW 328i include:
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Auto start/stop
Navigation
A/C
SOS Support System
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 41659
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Park Assist
Driver Memory Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
