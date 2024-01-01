Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Windows & Locks, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Chevrolet Trax include:<br> <br>Automatic headlights<br>Power Windows & Locks<br>60/40 Rear Folding Seats<br>Air conditioning<br>Bluetooth<br>Cruise Control<br>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br>AUX Connectivity<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 32098

2015 Chevrolet Trax

109,868 KM

Details Description Features

$12,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/A/C, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11565249
  2. 11565249
  3. 11565249
  4. 11565249
  5. 11565249
  6. 11565249
  7. 11565249
  8. 11565249
  9. 11565249
  10. 11565249
  11. 11565249
  12. 11565249
  13. 11565249
  14. 11565249
  15. 11565249
  16. 11565249
  17. 11565249
  18. 11565249
  19. 11565249
  20. 11565249
  21. 11565249
  22. 11565249
  23. 11565249
  24. 11565249
  25. 11565249
  26. 11565249
  27. 11565249
  28. 11565249
  29. 11565249
  30. 11565249
  31. 11565249
  32. 11565249
  33. 11565249
  34. 11565249
  35. 11565249
  36. 11565249
  37. 11565249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,868KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB7FL200676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32098
  • Mileage 109,868 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Windows & Locks, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Chevrolet Trax include:

Automatic headlights
Power Windows & Locks
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Air conditioning
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AUX Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32098

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT w/A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Bedford, NS
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT w/A/C, Bluetooth 109,868 KM $12,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 76,233 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 53,583 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax