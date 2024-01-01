Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Honda LaneWatch, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Honda Civic include:

Honda LaneWatch
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Heated Power Mirrors
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Stereo
Backup Camera
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39662

2015 Honda Civic

139,816 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

EX w/ Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle
11982243

2015 Honda Civic

EX w/ Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,816KM
VIN 2HGFB2F56FH050121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39662
  • Mileage 139,816 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Honda LaneWatch, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Honda Civic include:

Honda LaneWatch
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Heated Power Mirrors
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Stereo
Backup Camera
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39662

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

ECON mode
Heated Power mirrors
USB Ports
HDMI Port
Honda LaneWatch
BLIND SPOT MIRROR
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2015 Honda Civic