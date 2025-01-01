$14,590+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
LX
2015 Honda Civic
LX
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
111,833KM
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH049127
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 65329
- Mileage 111,833 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Brake Assist
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
12V outlet
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing>
2015 Honda Civic