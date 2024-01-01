$12,590+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GLS w/ Heated Rear & Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GLS w/ Heated Rear & Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,084KM
VIN KMHDH4AH7FU287209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36290
- Mileage 101,084 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, A/C, Power & Heated Side Mirrors and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, A/C, Power & Heated Side Mirrors and more!
The top features for this 2015 Hyundai Elantra include:
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
USB port
Heated Rear Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Auto Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island
Stock # 36290
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
4.3" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Selectable Steering
Vehicle Stability Management
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Anti-Lock Breaking System
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
