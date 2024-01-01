Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Heated Rear & Front Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

101,084 KM

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
101,084KM
VIN KMHDH4AH7FU287209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36290
  • Mileage 101,084 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, A/C, Power & Heated Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Front Seats
A/C
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
USB port
Heated Rear Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Auto Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Prince Edward Island

Stock # 36290

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
4.3" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Selectable Steering
Vehicle Stability Management
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Anti-Lock Breaking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Elantra