2015 Hyundai Sonata

78,120 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL

12690279

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,120KM
VIN 5NPE24AF2FH007201

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58429
  • Mileage 78,120 KM

Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2015 Hyundai Sonata