2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

67,750 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

902-905-0427

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10112904
  • Stock #: 19501
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU001201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19501
  • Mileage 67,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone AC

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select
Front Driver Memory Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

