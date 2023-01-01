Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Camry

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

SE W/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

SE W/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10049625
  2. 10049625
  3. 10049625
  4. 10049625
  5. 10049625
  6. 10049625
  7. 10049625
  8. 10049625
  9. 10049625
  10. 10049625
  11. 10049625
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049625
  • Stock #: 19051
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FKXFU873743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19051
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/CD Audio System
AUX/ USB Port
6.1" Infotainment Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Subaru WRX Spor...
 85,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 70,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 12,593 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory