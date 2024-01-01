$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline AWD w/ Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline AWD w/ Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,722KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGJV7AX7FW034626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36787
- Mileage 115,722 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Bluetooth , Cruise Control, Automatic Windows & Locks and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Automatic Windows & Locks
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Air conditioning
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Heated Front Seats
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 36787
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Automatic Windows & Locks
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Air conditioning
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Heated Front Seats
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 36787
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic Windows & Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2014 Toyota Corolla CE w/ Sunroof, backup cam, Heated Seats 127,399 KM $14,590 + tax & lic
2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav 25,185 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 39,177 KM $35,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan