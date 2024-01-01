Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Bluetooth , Cruise Control, Automatic Windows & Locks and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Cruise Control<br>Automatic Windows & Locks<br>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br>Air conditioning<br>Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo<br>Heated Front Seats<br>60/40 Rear Folding Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 36787

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

115,722 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD w/ Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD w/ Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11843180
  2. 11843180
  3. 11843180
  4. 11843180
  5. 11843180
  6. 11843180
  7. 11843180
  8. 11843180
  9. 11843180
  10. 11843180
  11. 11843180
  12. 11843180
  13. 11843180
  14. 11843180
  15. 11843180
  16. 11843180
  17. 11843180
  18. 11843180
  19. 11843180
  20. 11843180
  21. 11843180
  22. 11843180
  23. 11843180
  24. 11843180
  25. 11843180
  26. 11843180
  27. 11843180
  28. 11843180
  29. 11843180
  30. 11843180
  31. 11843180
  32. 11843180
  33. 11843180
  34. 11843180
  35. 11843180
  36. 11843180
  37. 11843180
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,722KM
VIN WVGJV7AX7FW034626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36787
  • Mileage 115,722 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Bluetooth , Cruise Control, Automatic Windows & Locks and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Automatic Windows & Locks
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Air conditioning
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Heated Front Seats
60/40 Rear Folding Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 36787

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic Windows & Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla CE w/ Sunroof, backup cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2014 Toyota Corolla CE w/ Sunroof, backup cam, Heated Seats 127,399 KM $14,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav 25,185 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 39,177 KM $35,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan