Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Cadillac CTS

21,510 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Cadillac CTS

Luxury w/ A/C, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac CTS

Luxury w/ A/C, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10857045
  2. 10857045
  3. 10857045
  4. 10857045
  5. 10857045
  6. 10857045
  7. 10857045
  8. 10857045
  9. 10857045
  10. 10857045
  11. 10857045
  12. 10857045
  13. 10857045
  14. 10857045
  15. 10857045
  16. 10857045
  17. 10857045
  18. 10857045
  19. 10857045
  20. 10857045
  21. 10857045
  22. 10857045
  23. 10857045
  24. 10857045
  25. 10857045
  26. 10857045
  27. 10857045
  28. 10857045
  29. 10857045
  30. 10857045
  31. 10857045
  32. 10857045
  33. 10857045
  34. 10857045
  35. 10857045
  36. 10857045
  37. 10857045
  38. 10857045
  39. 10857045
  40. 10857045
  41. 10857045
  42. 10857045
  43. 10857045
  44. 10857045
  45. 10857045
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,510KM
Used
VIN 1G6AX5SX0G0108980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25153
  • Mileage 21,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose premium audio

Interior

Navigation
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Lane Departure
Drive Mode Select
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
AUX/USB connectivity
Keyless Entry Push Button Start
Heated& Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, A/C 56,900 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 72,304 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35I w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35I w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 116,330 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac CTS