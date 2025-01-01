$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EX
2016 Honda HR-V
EX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H54GM110887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 58062
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 Honda HR-V