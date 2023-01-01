Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

116,122 KM

Details Description Features

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Push Button Start

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Push Button Start

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

116,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9904538
  • Stock #: 18247
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H66GB506142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18247
  • Mileage 116,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Safety

Rearview Camera

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic dimming rearview mirror
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
Integrated 2nd-row sunshades
USB/AUX Connectivity
HondaLink™
Heated 10-way Power Driver’s Seat w/ lumbar support
Heated Front Passenger’s Seat w/ 4-way power adjustment
Tri-zone automatic climate control w/ humidity control
8-passenger seating w/ multi-function second-row centre seat
Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display
Honda DVD Rear Entertainment System w/ 9-inch display & personal surround sound
Proximity Key Entry system & pushbutton start
270-watt AM/FM/XM/CD audio system w/ MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback
HomeLink® remote system
HandsFreeLink™ Bluetooth® wireless phone interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

