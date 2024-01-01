$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Kia Forte
EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats
2016 Kia Forte
EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,930KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFX5A87G5484167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39236
- Mileage 139,930 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic headlights , Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo, Steering Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Kia Forte include:
Automatic headlights
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Steering Mode Select
Power Sunroof
Air conditioning
Heated Front Seats
USB/AUX Ports
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 39236
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Kia Forte include:
Automatic headlights
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Steering Mode Select
Power Sunroof
Air conditioning
Heated Front Seats
USB/AUX Ports
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 39236
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Mechanical
Eco Mode
Additional Features
USB/AUX Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Steering Mode Select
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 139,930 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 71,465 KM $21,590 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C 54,100 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2016 Kia Forte