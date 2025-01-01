2016 Kia Optima

Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 65839

2016 Kia Optima

62,108 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Optima

SXL Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12920081

2016 Kia Optima

SXL Turbo

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,108KM
VIN 5XXGV4L23GG026279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 65839
  • Mileage 62,108 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 65839

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso 31,880 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Power Moonroof, Nav, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Power Moonroof, Nav, Heated Front Seats 66,000 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam 121,677 KM $16,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2016 Kia Optima