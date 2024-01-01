Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

126,602 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10875399
  2. 10875399
  3. 10875399
  4. 10875399
  5. 10875399
  6. 10875399
  7. 10875399
  8. 10875399
  9. 10875399
  10. 10875399
  11. 10875399
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,602KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U72GM309595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25572
  • Mileage 126,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Multifunction Steering Wheel
7" DISPLAY
60/40 Split Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, CarPlay for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, CarPlay 36,839 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 79,321 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav 32,799 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3